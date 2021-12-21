Update: Two Wichitans identified in fatal crash Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people died following a crash on westbound Kellogg Tuesday morning.

They have been identified as 37-year-old Brandon White, of Wichita, and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, of Wichita.

Crash near West Street and Kellogg (KSN Photo)

The crash happened on Westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street just after 9 a.m. It involved two pickups.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 911 received multiple calls about a driver headed the wrong way on Kellogg. An initial caller reported they saw a brown pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Kellogg from I-235. A second 911 call was made concerning the same truck that had struck another pickup.

Wichita police officers arrived on the scene and located five cars involved in the crash, and two injured drivers, identified as White and Rayburn.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. Rayburn was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“What we know was the brown-colored truck was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, bounced off a couple of cars, and then went head-on into the white truck,” said Lt. Joe Kennedy, Wichita Police Department.

Investigators learned that White was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Kellogg in the brown pickup, driving in the center lane, when he sideswiped a taxi that was traveling westbound. This caused the cab to strike a utility vehicle. Neither the cab driver nor the utility vehicle driver was injured.

The brown pickup then went into the center lane and struck the white pickup, driven by Rayburn, head-on. This caused the white pickup truck to spin and hit a delivery truck. The delivery driver was uninjured.

According to Wichita police, numerous witnesses were contacted and interviewed at the scene.

The department’s critical accident team is further investigating the crash. If anyone has information about the incident, WPD encourages you to contact WPD detectives at (316) 350-3672.

Westbound Kellogg was closed from Seneca to West Street until 3:30 p.m.

Thank you everyone, we have contacted the witness. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 21, 2021

Due to an injury accident, from Meridian to West Street, west bound Kellogg will be shut down for the next several hours. Please use an alternate route. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 21, 2021

UPDATE | W Kellogg Ave / S Meridian/Edwards Ave | Kandrive shows accident location of WB Kellogg just prior to the West St exit | Both pins have been extricated | Updated triage to 1 Code Blue, 1 Code Black, 3 Code Green | https://t.co/74590JZWco — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) December 21, 2021

Please avoid west bound Kellogg from West St to Downtown. This is due to an injury accident. Kellogg will likely be backed up for several hours. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) December 21, 2021

Injury accident with victims trapped and a vehicle on fire affecting both EB and WB lanes of Kellogg at the Meridian/Edwards exit. Please avoid Kellogg between Seneca and West St. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 21, 2021

Look for updates on this developing story on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 as well as KSN.com.