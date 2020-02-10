US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – U.S. military officials say two American soldiers were killed and six wounded in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan.

U.S. officials say an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire late Saturday in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. On Sunday the Department of Defense identified the soldiers who were killed as 28-year-old Javier Gutierrez and 28-year-old Antonio Rodriguez.

Afghan officials said one Afghan soldier was also killed, and the gunman died in the assault.

There have been numerous attacks by Afghan national army soldiers on their allied partners over 18 years of America’s protracted war in Afghanistan. Six U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died from “hostile” action.