TOPEKA (KSNT) – 1600 SW Clay won’t be giving Topeka firefighters trouble anymore, having it’s last morning in Topeka today after catching fire for the 5th time since July 2021.

The abandoned two-story property was engulfed in smoke and flames this morning when the Topeka Fire Department arrived at 8:40 a.m.

Due to the severity of the fire and previous damage, a search was impossible to attempt. Knowing the house would be a total loss, firefighters began protecting everything in the surrounding area, including neighbor houses and vehicles.

This is far from an isolated incident. Topeka Fire Public Education Officer Alan Stahl says that vacant houses account for 30% of fires the department handles. Today’s fire marks the 690th in vacant or under renovated structures in 20 years.

“We really need our neighbors to be our partners in this situation,” Stahl said. “Us, the police department, city property – most people call them code enforcement, we need them to be our eyes to know when these vacant houses have transient activity inside of them.”

The Public Education Officer recommends calling 9-1-1 if you see someone inside a building they shouldn’t be. Taking that step could help prevent fires like the one today from occurring.