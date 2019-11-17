Valeo Behavioral Health Unmasks the Stigma behind Mental Health

Valeo Behavioral Health held their 3rd annual “Unmasking Mental Health” Banquet Saturday evening at the Maner Conference Center. The banquet is held to bring awareness to the Stigma of Mental Health. Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States. One in five American adults experience some form of mental illness. During the Banquet, Dr. Walter Menninger was recognized with the Hope Humanitarian Award for his work in the Mental Health field and Adam VanDonge was given the Mental Health Warrior award for his contributions to Valeo Health. Darryl Strawberry, Former Major League Baseball player, was guest speaker. Strawberry played 17 season in Majors finishing his career with 335 Home Runs, 1,000 RBI’s and a .357 Batting average. The Entertainment for the evening was provided by Cleveland Blue & The Syndicate Band.