Valeo Behavioral Health Unmasks the Stigma behind Mental Health

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey intercepted Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson's floating pass toward the end zone in the closing seconds Saturday night, allowing the Mountaineers to escape with a 24-20 upset of the Wildcats.

Jarret Doege, starting in place of Austin Kendall, threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the first start for the Bowling Green transfer in more than a year. His biggest throw came on third-and-22 in the fourth quarter, a 50-yard touchdown heave that gave West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) the lead.