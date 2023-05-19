BURLINGAME (KSNT) – Community members found vulgar language and pictures spray-painted on the side of the local post office, a church and other buildings Saturday morning.

Burlingame Police credit the community for helping catch those involved. They say the community identified someone from surveillance video. Those responsible were minors not from Burlingame.

“We were victims of people coming from out of town to here to vandalize our property,” said Burlingame Police Chief Matthew Baker. “Obviously, I’m never going to encourage somebody to do that, because this community will pull together and help.

Dan Muzzy, Pastor of Burlingame Federated Church says even though he is disappointed to see the graffiti, he will always forgive those accused.

“We talked about the whole idea of giving truth on one hand, but still spreading out the left hand of acceptance or love or help or support,” said Muzzy. “Even though justice will have its way, we still want to care for our neighbor, whoever they are”

The Burlingame Chief of Police says he’ll pass the information along to a prosecutor to consider charges.