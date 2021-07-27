Vehicle owner reports car fire, street closed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a car fire in downtown Topeka early Tuesday morning, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Southwest Fillmore Street is shut down between Munson Avenue and 12th Street.

A call of a car fire came in just after midnight to southwest 11th and Fillmore Street. The owner of the vehicle was one of the people who called in the fire, according to dispatchers. The car was parked in the street. Firefighters extinguished the flames around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Topeka Fire Department is on scene and KSNT News has a reporter on the way to learn more information.