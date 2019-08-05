Veil Events holds second Veil Bridal Event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Brides and bridesmaids to be, and even mothers of the bride, all gathered at the Cyrus Hotel for the second Veil Bridal Event.

The Topeka based wedding planning group brought food, dresses and businesses face to face with brides, showing they can have a great wedding right here in Topeka.

“We just want to make sure brides are aware that you can actually stay in town to have an amazing wedding,” said Lindsay Kooser, owner of Veil Events. “We have tons of beautiful venues here in town. And we just want to keep it local.”

If you missed Sunday’s event, Veil Events will host a wedding planning class Aug. 22 at the Cyrus Hotel.

The third Veil Bridal Event will be March 29, 2020.