Very comfortable night before humidity returns

What We’re Tracking:

Mainly clear and pleasant tonight

Higher humidity for Tuesday, late storms

There’s another rain chance by Friday

A mostly clear sky for the majority of the night with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Tuesday morning. Humidity levels will stay rather low through the night, as well.

Higher humidity surges northward on Tuesday as it once again become rather humid by afternoon. Lots of sunshine will combine for a very warm afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s. By late Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, a few scattered storms are possible.

Another front pushes southward on Wednesday, dropping humidity and bringing in some very comfortable air. That trend will reverse again on Friday with warm, humid air moving in along with the chance for a few scattered storms by Friday into Friday night.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com