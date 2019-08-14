Very comfortable weather before storm chances return

Heat and humidity will hold off another day or two, as well.

What We’re Tracking:

Continued break from the searing heat

Storm chances increase late week

Muggy weather builds back in this weekend

A small complex of storms will approach from the northwest tonight, but much of that should fizzle out as it approaches, giving the area primarily just areas of passing clouds for tonight. Temperatures will dip into the middle 60s once again for a very pleasant start to the day on Thursday.

A few hit-or-miss showers or storms on Thursday, otherwise partly cloudy and continued nice. Highs will climb into the middle 80s, but there will a slight uptick in humidity by late in the day thanks to a southeast breeze at 5-10mph.

Better and more widespread storm chances will develop Thursday night with the possibility of a complex of wind-producing storms sweeping through during the night. Following those storms, we’ll clear out on Friday to a high near 90° as humid air builds in.

Although a storm or two is possible over the weekend, most of the weekend looks sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s and fairly muggy weather to accompany the warmth.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

