TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The victim in a road rage incident has passed away after being left unconscious on the side of the road, according to Topeka Police.

TPD says the suspect punched the victim after tailgating their car, and left the victim unconscious after an argument.

The incident happened along the Sardou Bridge in North Topeka on Dec. 20.

