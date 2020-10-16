Virtual “Late Night” coming to Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – An annual fan favorite, the 36th annual Late Night in the Phog, signaling the official start of KU’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will debut at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

With the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual and streamed on ESPN+, Facebook Live and KUAthletics.com. The event will also be featured on local cable networks.

Late Night in the Phog will feature skits by both basketball teams, video highlights, coach and student-athlete introductions, and scrimmages by the KU women’s and men’s teams.

It has been a Late Night tradition for fans attending the event to make a donation to local food bank Just Food. With this year’s event being in a virtual format, the Jayhawks encourage fans from across the nation to make an online donation to Just Food.

