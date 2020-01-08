Volunteers knit pouches for injured Australian animals after wildfires

Nearly half a million animals have been affected by the Australian wildfires. Now needle pointers across America are trying to help animal rescue efforts there.

A Facebook group called “American Rescue Crafters Connect” is creating the effort. People are knitting custom pouches, mittens and blankets for the displaced wildlife.

The group needs pouches of all sizes to help out koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and even tiny sugar gliders.

If you’d like to join the efforts, check out the American Rescue Crafters group. You can also donate money here.