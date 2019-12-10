Wamego adds a Story Walk to its Recreation Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A country-wide movement that encourages reading and the outdoors has made its way to Wamego.

The Story Walk project takes apart children’s books and posts the pages around a trail outside.

You can see the new Story Walk now all around the path at the Wamego Recreation Complex.

By the time you finish the three-mile walk, you’ll have read an entire story.

The Director of the Wamego Public Library, Darci Hildebrand, has already seen the community enjoying the new project.

“We have already seen lots of kids on scooters that will scooter to the next one and take a break and stop,” Hildebrand said. “Adults have already told me how much fun they’re having with something out here to look at while they’re out getting exercise.”

Currently, Hello Autumn, Goodbye Winter is on display, but the library does hope to change up the book every month.