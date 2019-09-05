Wamego Aquatic Center made official with ribbon cutting

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A new aquatic center is making a splash in Wamego.

The Wamego Aquatic Center was made official Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting.

The aquatic center opened in early July after weeks of delays. The new pool is built in the same spot as the old pool next to the city park, just one block from Downtown.







The new aquatic center features indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, a lazy river, floaties and a splash area.

The city commission decided that because of the delays, all 2019 season passes will be good for the 2020 season.