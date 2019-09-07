Wamego man raising money for those in need through gun raffle

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wamego man is raising money for people in need in Alma by raffling off guns.

After hearing about a man who’s broken heater and lack of money left him without heat for the winter, Cravens jumped into action.

“As the chamber, I thought we should take care of our community also,” Cravens said. “So I brought up the idea that since we’re doing 150th, why not also raffle a firearm? Firearms bring in a lot of money and stuff.”

The money raised from the fundraiser will go back to people dealing with hard times. The Alma Chamber of Commerce said the firearms also commemorate the 150th anniversary of the city.

“I think that we have enough sportsman in the community that are sympathetic to the idea that not everyone is a gun criminal,” Lisa Hull said. “And I think it’s perfectly acceptable in light that it is 150 years for us.”

But not everyone in town agrees with the items being raffled. Some agree that people sometimes need the extra help, they wish it was being done in a different way.

“There’s lots of other ways to do it than doing a gun raffle,” Teresa Anderson said. “If there’s a gun raffle, there will be more shootings than there ever will be.”

A total of two guns are being raffled off, with the first-place winner receiving their choice of Henry 22 Rifle or Heritage 22 Revolver. Second place receives the remaining 22.

The drawing will take place on the first Sunday in October.