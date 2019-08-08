Warm and drier weather over the next few days

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Drier Friday and Saturday

Temperatures get back to the upper 80s this weekend

After a stretch of rainy weather that couple of mornings, we should see drier conditions tonight into early Friday morning. Only the southernmost parts of the viewing area look to be in line to pick up a few showers or storms later in the night or toward Friday morning, leaving the rest of the area in the clear. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s overnight.

Highs will climb up just a bit on Friday into the middle to upper 80s with a fairly high humidity level once again. After a few cooler days, it will certainly feel more like summer on Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

A few scattered storms are expected by Saturday night into early Sunday, then clearing and very warm with a high in the upper 80s once again, then closer to 90° by Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

