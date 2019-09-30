Warm & humid today before storm chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Humid & warm today

More rain by late Tuesday

Cooler by late week

Today, temperatures will once again climb into the middle to upper 80s with humidity running high yet again. That will combine for an afternoon heat index in the lower 90s for this afternoon. Much of that heat will carry over into Tuesday just ahead of a strong cold front that will push through by early Wednesday, turning our wind to the north by Wednesday afternoon.

While the front pushes through, a couple rounds of showers and storms will be possible from Tuesday night into Wednesday with lingering rain chances on Thursday as well.

Following the front, highs will drop back into the lower 70s on Wednesday and middle to upper 60s by Thursday and Friday to wrap up the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

