Warm Labor Day and Tuesday before cooler temperatures arrive

Tracking a warm start to the work week before a front moves through bringing in cooler temperatures.

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and Humid Labor Day

Hotter Tuesday

Cold front moves through Midweek

We’ll see more sunshine and even warmer weather as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s for Labor Day. But with higher humidity in place, it’ll make it feel more like its in the mid-upper 90s.

The area of high pressure over the southwestern part of the country will continue to expand leaving us with a rather hot start to the first part of the work week.

By the time we get to Tuesday temperatures will warm up into the lower 90s for your afternoon high with heat index values approaching the 100° mark as plenty of sunshine takes place.

Tuesday evening the high pressure will break and a front will move through bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week as we stay well below average in the lower to middle 80s with a break from the humidity as well before a rain chance returns over the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

