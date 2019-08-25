Warm Monday before ‘fall-like’ temperatures make our way

Tracking another round of showers and storms as a front pushes through bringing cooler temperatures and drier air.







What We’re Tracking:

Scattered storms Monday

Warm start to the week

Cooler and drier air arrives Tuesday

Tonight we’ll continue to stay mostly cloudy and dry as temperatures drop down into the middle 60s for your Monday morning. We’ll have another slight chance for strong to severe storms Monday in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.

Before the front pushes through, humidity may climb up a bit on Monday along with a brief warming as afternoon high temperatures will end up in the lower to middle 80s. After Monday, we’ll start to see a cooling trend as we only get up into the lower 80s on Tuesday and upper 70s on Wednesday with dry conditions expected and mostly sunny skies as well.

Temperatures look to stay well below average for the entire work week as we struggle to see them get above 80° after Monday. Another chances for showers and storms might be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



