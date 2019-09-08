Warm temperatures for the work week ahead

Tracking the chance for some showers Monday morning along with warm summer temperatures for a majority of the work week.







We’ll continue to see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop down into the middle to upper 60s for your overnight low.

Monday morning we could see the chance for some possible showers to move through before clearing out. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s for your afternoon high and with an abundance of moisture in the air, heat index values could be in the lower to middle 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be a similar story with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies as well as high humidity forcing heat index values in the lower to middle 90s once again.

There may be another chance of some showers Tuesday morning, otherwise most of the work week looks to be on the dry side of things with a bigger rain chance towards the end of the work week which will bring in cooler ‘fall-like’ temperatures as well.

