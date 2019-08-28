Warm Thursday before rain chances return

Tracking warmer temperatures for Thursday before a front pushes through bringing in another chance of rain to start the holiday weekend.

What We’re Tracking:

Dry Wednesday night

Much warmer and more humid Thursday

Storm chance Friday into Saturday

As we head into the overnight hours, skies should remain clear as temperatures drop down into the lower 60s for your overnight low.

Thursday will stand out this week as the humidity makes a return and our temperatures start to warm up as well. Muggy air will head our way as temperatures top off in the middle to upper 80s for your afternoon high which is around average for this time of year but with that muggy air in place, heat index values could be in the upper 90s to around 100°.

We’ll stay dry as we head toward the end of the work week with a slight chance of rain Friday morning just clipping our Eastern counties with our next best widespread rain chance looking to be Friday night into early Saturday morning for yet another front pushes through our area. These storms could be on the strong to severe side of things with decent size hail and damaging winds along with heavy rainfall in a short amount of time causing some flooding concerns, once the front pushes through it will bring the cooler temperatures back that we started the work week with over the next couple of days just in time for the holiday.

The holiday weekend looks amazing as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s before slowly climb into the lower 80s by Monday with slightly drier air in place and plenty of sunshine leaving a beautiful end to the month of August into the start of September.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

