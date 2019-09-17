Warm weather continues before storm chances return late week







What We’re Tracking:

Summer-like temperatures continue

Storms possible by late Wednesday and Thursday

Scattered storms and cooler this weekend

We should stay dry tonight as temperatures once again struggle to cool down into the lower 70s for your Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be fairly warm once again as temperatures warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values in the lower to middle 90s.

Isolated storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday as a weak boundary tries to push through. This won’t budge our numbers drastically but we will still be in the upper 80s on Thursday and middle 80s on Friday with windy conditions.

Friday night is another chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms on into Saturday with increasing rain chances over the entire weekend. This set of storms on Saturday and Sunday really look to help us cool down as temperatures drop into the lower 80s and even middle to upper 70s by Monday which is the official start of Fall.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



