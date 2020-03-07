Warm weekend in store, gusty winds return

What We’re Tracking:

Windy and warmer this weekend

High fire danger again

Rain and possible thunder Sunday night into Monday

The weekend will be very spring-like as we look high clouds moving in this afternoon and plenty of Sunshine Sunday, highs of 65-70 and a gusty south wind sustained at 20-25 mph. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged as another Fire Weather Warning is issued for the entire viewing area this afternoon and evening.

Clouds gradually increase Sunday afternoon/evening and wind will remain high. Showers begin to move in late Sunday evening, and a steady rain is likely Sunday night into Monday with possible rumbles of thunder throughout the early morning hours Monday.

Scattered showers continue through the lunch hour Monday before moving out during the afternoon from west to east. Because of the rain, temperatures for Monday will be slightly cooler compared to the weekend as we only make it up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet with around average temperatures but more rain may impact the area from time to time Wednesday through Friday. Overall, not the best Spring Break forecast, but at least the temperatures will be pleasant!

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed tonight. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until 8pm for the rest of March!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor