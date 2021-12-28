Warmer temperatures today with a much cooler air mass moving in tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front arrives this afternoon

Much cooler for Wednesday

Colder, some winter weather New Year’s Day

Highs today will struggle to reach the 60 degree mark as an incoming cold front appears to be arriving a bit sooner than originally expected. Nonetheless, a warm day is still in store for us with cloud cover clearing out by the second half of the day. Counties further north can plan on lower to middle 50s. Breezy conditions will also be present through the afternoon as the front moves through.

This evening, a light breeze will remain in the region with a much cooler airmass starting to filter in. With that cooler air we could see wind chill values drop down into the upper 10s and lower 20s overnight. Some models push us even colder than that. Be sure to bundle up early tomorrow morning.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get much warmer than the middle 30s with mostly sunny skies. Nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s and 20s for the second half of the week as highs stay in the 30s and 40s. Friday could see highs warm into the middle 50s briefly.

We’re keeping an eye on an incoming storm system that appears to be timing out for New Years Eve into New Years Day. That system could produce areas of wintry mix or perhaps some light snow. While the amounts are uncertain, we’ll watch it closely as we get closer to the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush