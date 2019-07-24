Warming up through the end of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Another mild night

Hotter by the weekend

Storm chance Monday

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s to lower 60s by late night into early Thursday morning. While most of the night will remain clear, more clouds are on tap for Thursday afternoon.

Even with the added cloud cover, temperatures will warm Thursday into the middle 80s, then into the upper 80s to near 90° by Friday afternoon as sunshine should prevail on Friday.

The weekend is looking a bit hotter with lower 90s and a fair amount of humidity back in place to drive the heat index into the middle to upper 90s during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Storms are possible early next week as a weak front drops into the area on Monday. We’ll keep an eye on that chance as it looks to be the only chance for rain over the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



