Warplanes make a stop in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– World War II history is in Topeka and you have a chance to see it.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, two Boeing planes will be on display at the American Flight Museum, with the help of the Commemorative Air Force.

Both of the bomber planes were a part of World War II, and now you and your family can take a step back in time. Getting a hands-on history lesson especially for kids.

“It’s so hard when they just look at a book or just look online,” said Robert Rice, president of the American Flight Museum. “Here you can come out here and hear the start of the engines. And the smoke, and, you know, when they make a flyover you can hear them roar. I mean it’s just a really interesting way to see history.”

The planes will be here until Sunday. You can even sign up to ride in them while they’re in Topeka.