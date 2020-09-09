Washburn grad turns celebrity disaster date into comedy special

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Take a minute to tap into your teenage self. Remember the days of cutting out your celebrity crush from a magazine. Now, imagine going on date with your celebrity crush and completely ruining it. Well, that’s what happened to Nicole Burch and she’s sharing her story in a new comedy special.

Burch might just be all of us in the misfortunes of what some call dating.

“I take some pretty tragic moments that at the time were horrible,” Burch said. “And then I’m like, we have to laugh about it.”

Burch is a Kansas City native who graduated from Washburn University in 2004. Initially, she wanted to go to school to become a doctor. Then, she found out how much math was involved so she changed her mind. Comedy wasn’t a long-term goal, just a temporary way to pass the time.

“I remember, actually, a sorority sister here at Washburn gave me my first journal,” Burch said. “And I just started writing funny bits.”

After college, she started taking comedy seriously. Moving to Los Angeles, even studying at the Groundlings Theatre. While living in LA, she met a lot of people and went on a lot of dates. One of them being so memorable it made for a funny story to tell.

“I end up running into Michael Vartan at a party,” Burch said.

Yep, Michael Vartan…as in the ‘Never Been Kissed‘ and ‘Monster-in-Law‘ main character Michael Vartan, and her 16-year-old crush.

“And then we meet, and we go out,” Burch said. “You would think it would be a great time. But as fate would have it, I totally mess up the date. And everything that could go wrong went wrong. And that’s what the comedy special is about.”

Today, Burch is a single mom to a little girl named Everly. Her life didn’t turn out the way she planned, but she’s made the most of going with the flow.

“I had a very specific way about how I thought my life was supposed to go,” Burch said. “It was go to Washburn, graduate, work with Doctors Without Borders. Be married by 26. Done having kids by 30. I had such a specific game plan. Other than graduating from Washburn, none of those things happened.”

Her story serves a good reminder that even when our lives don’t go the way we hoped fo, it can be a good thing.

“When you let go of that, and you just let life take its course, that’s where all the fun stuff is,” Burch said.

Burch’s comedy special is called ‘Never Been Kissed‘. You can watch it for yourself, starting Sept. 15. It’s available for pre-order right now on iTunes. Then, on Amazon and cable next Tuesday.

Remember, if you have someone you think we should know, use our Share It feature, or our mobile app.