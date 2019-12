WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys for the parents of a 19-year-old football player who died of heatstroke on the first day of practice at a Kansas community college said Thursday that negotiations with the school remain on track, downplaying the significance of a decision by trustees to deny claims totaling $50 million.

Braeden Bradforth, a 315-pound defensive lineman for Garden City Community College, was found unconscious in an alley outside his dormitory after practice on Aug. 1, 2018. The Newton, New Jersey, teenager died that night at a hospital.