Washburn Tech students, community building handmade toys for Toys for Tots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Washburn Tech students in Topeka are getting ready to give back this holiday season by making handmade toys for kids on Friday.

For the past seven years, students and community members have come to Washburn Tech in West Topeka helping build toys to give back to kids in need. The toys will go to kids as a part of Toys for Tots.

People will be helping make handmade hobby horses, box drums and step stools to name a few.

The event organizer, John Lemon, said one of the best things about the toy build is the community’s help.

“This is designed to be a community service project,” Lemon said. “With the great benefit of giving toys to children in need.”

He said in past years people who have got these handmade toys have even come back to help build some for others.

“That really says something when it comes all the way back around,” Lemon said. “From, I received a toy to I’m helping make a toy. It really says something community-wise, Christmas wise. It says I received now I’m giving back. It’s that pay it forward theme. And that’s the beauty of the whole thing.”

Lemon also said another important thing about the toy build is teaching students the importance of giving back.

“If we can get every student who leaves our campus to go out into the real world with a sense of community service,” Lemon said. “Then they’ll start doing that. And they’ll start giving back because they’ve enjoyed it once.”

Lemon also said they hope to make 1,300 toys this year. For the past years, they’ve made a total of 6,500 toys.

The community is invited to join in on Friday. It will start at 8:30 a.m., and will end at 4 p.m. Just wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.