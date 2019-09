Temperatures were high Wednesday, and the gusty south wind hit 30-35mph at times. The sky stayed sunny to mostly sunny with all storms north of the Nebraska border.

Today, showers and thunderstorms are likely as bigger system and associated front work across the region. It will remain windy and humid. We have plenty of moisture so rain should be heavy and some activity may become severe across our east/southeast counties. The likely time for precipitation is between 12pm and 5pm, but storms will linger toward Kansas City until around sunset.