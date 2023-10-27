TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University inaugurated its 15th president in school history at Lee Arena on Friday.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek has been the university’s president since Feb. 1, but Friday’s celebration was her official inauguration ceremony. Mazachek is also Washburn’s first female president.

“I know what a tremendous future we’re going to have here at Washburn University,” Mazachek said. “I am so looking forward to working with our faculty and staff and our fellow university and community partners to be able to create the best educational pathways for our community moving forward.”

Her inauguration started with a bagpipe procession, which began at Morgan Hall before making its way to Lee Arena. Mazachek’s colleagues and peers gave congratulatory speeches before crowning their new president with her presidential medallion.

Dr. Mazachek has served various leadership roles in her 30 years at Washburn, but she said she cannot wait to get to work in this new chapter of her career.