Washburn University recognizes Topeka Veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dec. 28, 2017, shooting of unarmed Andrew Finch in front his home by a Wichita police officer has become the largest and most costly swatting case in the nation.

Officials have said that officers feared Finch was reaching for a firearm when he was shot, not knowing that a hoaxer had reported a fake homicide and hostage situation at Finch’s home.