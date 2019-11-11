Washburn University recognizes Topeka Veterans

Washburn University held a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Monday. Highland Park High School Air Force JROTC greeted guests as they arrived, Phillip Witzke, Student Veteran Emcee and Chaplain gave the Invocation, Dr. Julie Mazacheck, Vice President for Academic Affairs gave the Welcome, Washburn Rural High School Air Force JROTC, laid the Wreaths in Recognition, Topeka West High School Army JROTC posted the colors, and Topeka High School Marine Corps JROTC performed a silent Drill performance. The Capitol City Men’s Chorus sang America The Beautiful, Jay Stevenson performed TAPS and Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums played Amazing Grace. Keynote Speaker was Christian Kramer, President/Founding Member of Standing Bear Intertribal Brotherhood, “Brief History of Native American Military Service”