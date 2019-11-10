Washburn University Volleyball honors lone senior on last home game

The No. 3 Washburn University Volleyball team honored their lone senior Saturday during the last home game of the season. Erica Montgomery, Salina, KS. was the only senior on the 2019 team. Her accomplishments as an Ichabod include, NCAA National Championship All-Tournament (2018), NCAA Central Region Championship All-Tournament (2018),  All-MIAA First Team (2018),  All-MIAA Second Team (2017),  MIAA Academic Honor Roll (2017, 2018),  MIAA Scholar Athlete (2017, 2018). Washburn defeated Missouri Southern, 3 sets to 0.

