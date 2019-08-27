Washburn’s Blake signs second pro contract

TOPEKA, Kan. — Former Ichabod guard Javion Blake has signed his second professional basketball contract after wrapping up the season in the Australia State League with the Kalamunda Eastern Suns as he inked a deal sending him to Denmark to play for the Copenhagen Wolfpack in the top professional league in Denmark.

“Proud and very happy for J,” Ichabod head coach Brett Ballard said. “He put up big numbers and played great in Australia and I know he will use that as a springboard to play well in Denmark!”

In 16 games for the Kalamunda Eastern Suns, he averaged 25.2 points, 8.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds a game shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. He scored a professional high 43 points on Aug. 3 against the Joondalup Wolves.

As a senior for the Ichabods during the 2018-19 season, Blake was a first team all-MIAA selection and a second team D2CCA all-region selection as well after averaging 19.7 ppg with 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season. He scored at least 30 points six times going for a career-high 36 in the season opener against Oklahoma Baptist. He was named to the MIAA Tournament all-Tourney team after scoring 58 points in three games and his his 630 points as senior was 10th on the Ichabod single-season scoring chart and his 71 3-pointers were eighth on the Ichabod single season chart.

At Washburn he started 121 of 122 career games finishing his career third all-time with 1,829 points scored on the Ichabod career chart … also ranks second in career 3-pointers attempted (543), 3-pointers made (212), third in assists (322), fifth in field goals made (615) and fifth in free throws made (387).

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics