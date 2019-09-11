Washburn’s Wilson lands on SportsCenter

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – It’s been a memorable week for Washburn’s Collin Wilson. The Topeka native and Washburn Rural graduate made an incredible one-handed catch in last week’s win over Lincoln that is grabbing national attention.

The video of Wilson captured by KSNT ended up being shared on Sportscenter’s social media pages. The video has over 500,000 views on Sportscenter’s Facebook page and nearly 340,000 views on Twitter.

“It’s cool,” Wilson told KSNT Sports. “It’s something that you kind of dream about as a kid, being able to see that and see how big that catch got. It was cool. I was just glad someone got it on camera.”

Washburn head coach Craig Schurig added, “It’s kind of fun for the players and when you make a play like that it’s kind of neat. It gets the attention that it should. He’s worked very hard, so that’s the other thing when you see guys that put the time in and get that reward it’s pretty cool.”