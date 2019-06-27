WATCH: Two-year-old falls from window, caught by passerby

Source: NBC

(NBC) – Dramatic C-C-TV footage shows the moment a two-year-old girl caught as she fell from an apartment window in Turkey.

The toddler was caught by a 17-year-old Algerian immigrant who noticed she was about to fall from the window.

The man who was working in a frame workshop on the same street positioned himself underneath the second-floor apartment window and caught the girl before she hit the ground.

The toddler survived the accident without any injuries.

Her rescuer said he did what he had to do to save the girl.

According to local media, the toddler approached the open window of the apartment while her mother was cooking in the kitchen.

The toddlers family has hailed the teenager as a hero and rewarded him $35.