Watkins, LaTurner respond to call for campaign change

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rep. Steve Watkins and Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner have responded to former Governor Jeff Colyer’s call for LaTurner to join the race for the Second Congressional seat.

Watkins responded in a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, reminding the public why he was elected in the first place and stating his confidence that the voters will be on his side in 2020.

Treasurer LaTurner responded Tuesday afternoon as well, tweeting that he will take time with his family to prayerfully consider Colyer’s suggestion.

“I am humbled by the encouraging words of Governor Colyer and will take some time with my family to prayerfully consider his suggestion that I run for the 2nd Congressional District seat.” #ksleg #kssen — JakeLaTurner (@JakeLaTurner) August 27, 2019

LaTurner is currently one of five Republicans vying for Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat.

On Tuesday morning, Colyer stated that LaTurner should seek the Republican nomination for the Second Congressional District of Kansas, instead of running for Senate.

“The citizens of the Second Congressional District are solid, conservative folks who deserve to be represented by a Republican that shares their values,” said Colyer. “I’m calling on Jake LaTurner to end his campaign for the United States Senate and instead seek the Republican nomination for the United States House in the Second Congressional to ensure we keep the seat in Republican hands.”