‘We have children, we have elderly folks and we want to feel safe,” Oakland neighborhood residents say.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Oakland community in the northeast corner of Topeka wants to make a dent in the amount of crime in their neighborhood.

Homeowners held a meeting at the Oakland Community Center to talk about what people can do to make a difference.

Their stated goal is to hold landlords accountable to state rules and clear out criminals.

“We have children, we have elderly folks and we want to feel safe in our neighborhood,” Michael Powers, Oakland community member, said. “We don’t want to have to sell our house and move because a criminal moves in next door to us.”

The community is working with law enforcement carefully to hold each other accountable.

Meeting organizers said the best thing people can do is call the Topeka Police Department when they see something suspicious.