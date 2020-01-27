West Indianola prepping for Super Bowl with ‘Chiefs Spirit Week’, ‘Soup-er Bowl’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Kids in Topeka are getting in the Super Bowl spirit ahead of the big game.

All week long, West Indianola Elementary School is having a Chiefs Spirit Week. Monday was Mahomes Monday, where kids and teachers got to wear headbands just like the star quarterback.

Throughout the week, they’re also having a Soup-er Bowl drive to collect canned food.

One of the spirit week coordinators said this is a way to get Topeka kids pumped for the game.

“I think it builds community,” Melissa Modig, Chiefs Coordinator and 6th-grade teacher said. “A sense of pride in our local team. I still call them local. It makes it more fun for Super Bowl and builds up the anticipation for the big game on Sunday.”

Tuesday, they’re wearing cheetah print for Tyreek Tuesday. Wednesday is Warmup Wednesday, so kids can wear any Kansas team workout gear. Thursday is Sock the Niners, kids will be wearing crazy socks. Then Friday is the lucky tradition of Red Friday.