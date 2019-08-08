Westar offers renewable energy options for an extra cost

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar is offering customers the option to switch over to clean energy but it will cost you.

Going green is nothing new for Westar. Spokeswoman Gina Penzig said as they see more customers looking for options they want to remind people about their wind and solar programs.

“Here in Kansas we have great wind and solar resources and so we have two different programs for customers who are interested in renewable energy,” Penzig said.

Those programs don’t even require you to install any special equipment. One of the programs is ‘Westar Wind’ which lets people choose how much of their energy is powered by wind for an average extra cost of $2.50 each month.

The other is the ‘Community Solar’ program which lets people use solar energy – even without having solar panels installed. That one costs around $10 extra each month. But the extra cost could pay off, because you can commit to an up to 20 year plan and lock in your price.

“More and more customers are interested in sustainability and being green and being aware of their own carbon footprint. So these programs are a way customers can exercise these options,” Penzig said.

Some customers like Laurel Searles like the idea of those clean energy programs – while others like Steve Waugh are more skeptical.

“I mean I’d be willing to pay for that to know that I’d be conserving resources for my children in the future,” Searles said.

I’d be interested in the options, but not to pay the extra for it,” Waugh said.

For Searles the cost is worth it.

“I think that it is important to make sure we’re taking care of the earth and make sure we’re conserving resources for future generations,” Searles said.

Waugh wants to see the price come down.

“The total cost for the consumer needs to have all those things rolled in, regardless of which energy you choose, because that gives everybody the same footing and the same choice,” Waugh said.

If you sign up for both of the programs Westar says they’ll send you a free t-shirt.

If you want to make the switch you can do it on your Westar account online or you can call their customer service line. You can find more details here.