Western Kansas man dies after head-on collision

LOGAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A 53-year-old Oakley man is dead after the truck he was driving went off the road, into a ditch, before coming back onto the road and hitting another pickup.

The crash happened Sunday evening at 8:35 p.m.

Robert E. Long, 53, was driving a Ford F150 north on U.S. 83 just one-half mile south of Oakley when he went off the road before coming back onto the road and hitting a Colorado driver in a Ford F250 head-on. The 20-year-old Colorado driver had a suspected serious injury, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Colorado driver was wearing a seatbelt.

According to KHP, Long was not wearing a seatbelt.