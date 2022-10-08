KSNT (LAWRENCE)- College Gameday is in Lawrence and there are multiple festivities planned throughout the day.

The show officially starts at 8:00 AM, but the hill is already filled. Students have been lined up at the College Gameday set since yesterday, so by the time the show actually starts, there may be no room left.



After the show starts, the live broadcast will be showing fans throughout the show, looking for Jayhawks to provide the excitement. Someone who knows how supportive KU fans are is the host of College Gameday Rece Davis. Davis cannot wait to see the fans during todays show.



“I think this is one of the stories of the early part of the season, it’s the perfect place for us, and we look forward to the reception we’ll get. I’m sure it’ll be just as good as the one we’ve gotten multiple times at Allen Fieldhouse,” said Davis.

Around 10:00 a.m., the cast will move into the stadium to wrap up their pregame show before Kickoff at 11.