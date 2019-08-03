Wheatfield Village in final steps before 3 new restaurants open

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A movie theater, restaurants, and a hotel are just a few of the things that will soon open in Southwest Topeka.

One of the things people can expect is good food. As Johnny’s Tavern, Spin Pizza and PT’s Coffee are opening soon this month.

Because of the weather, it is taking just a few weeks longer for the three new restaurants to open.

But one manager at Johnny’s Tavern said Topeka is worth the wait.

The sounds of the drills mean work is still being done inside of the restaurants coming to Wheatfield Village.

For the past five years, a local contractor has worked to transform a decade’s long, nearly empty lot into a new hang out spot for people in Topeka.

“This whole space had really been run down for many, many, many years,” said Jim Klausman, president and CEO of Midwest Health. “More than 20 to 30 years. It’s a high traffic area. We think it’s on the main avenue of Topeka, and we wanted to make sure that we had something that really reflected the positive momentum for Topeka.”

Now, the Southwest Topeka area will have a new pizza place, coffee shop and game day location for the upcoming football season.

But not all of the restaurants are opening at the same time.

Johnny’s Tavern will be the first to open later in August, with SPIN Pizza and PT’s Coffee following a couple of weeks after.

Johnny’s Tavern said, while it’s been a long process in the making, it’s worth bringing good food to Top City.

“Topeka has been a place that we’ve looked at long and hard for quite some time,” said one of Johnny’s Tavern managers, Jason Hoffman. “We’re really excited to be here.”

As they all work hard and wait patiently to officially open their doors.

“We’re all waiting for the day we can pour that first beer,” said Hoffman. “Serve that first burger. And put smiles on people’s faces having a good meal.”

Along with three new places to eat, there will also be entertainment.

A nine-screen movie theater will open in November.

Construction on a hotel is expected to get underway in a few weeks, and an apartment complex will be built next spring.