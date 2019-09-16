Whiplash closed for the night after man runs into gas meter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday evening a driver crashed into a gas line on the corner of Whiplash.

Topeka police said the crash happened around 6:00 when a man was trying to pull his car into a parking spot. He hit a gas meter on the Northeast corner of the building.

There is no visible damage to the bar itself. It did close for the night while Kansas Gas Service works on checking the gas meter.

Police said no alcohol or drugs were involved, and it appears to have been an accident.

No one was injured during the crash.