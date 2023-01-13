TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract.

In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on a fee for recycle users.

Recently, the commission made the decision for people to either opt in or out of using recycling this year. Those that do chose to continue using recycling, will need to pay a fee of $3.50. In the interview above, Commissioner Riphan explains why this was a necessary step for the commission to take.

For more information on the commissioners agenda and what they have planned in the coming weeks, click here.