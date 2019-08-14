Wife’s body found hours after police shoot husband

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Police have found a woman’s body in Arkansas after police fatally shot her estranged husband near a popular shopping area in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police in Overland Park, Kansas, said Wednesday that the body of 49-year-old Sylvia Ussery-Pearson was found Tuesday night in Arkansas Benton County. The discovery was made hours after 51-year-old Charles Pearson walked into a Country Inn & Suites and told the general manager he killed his wife. The former Army Ranger said he was armed and heading to the nearby Legends Outlet shopping district.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said that when law enforcement confronted Pearson at a nearby intersection, he fired several shots at officers, who returned fire and killed him.

Ussery-Pearson had been missing since Monday. Police say her death is believed to be a homicide but the cause hasn’t been released.