EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 27: Erik Kynard competes in the Men’s High Jump final during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OR (KSNT) – Erik Kynard Jr. couldn’t get over the heat or the Olympic standard in the men’s high jump Sunday.

Kynard made it through the fourth round, clearing 2.27m (7 feet, 5 1/4 inches). However, he couldn’t clear the Olympic standard of 2.33m (7 feet, 7 3/4 inches) in the 102-degree heat.

Kynard made it to the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He finished silver in 2012, but earned gold after winner Ivan Ukhov, was caught doping. In 2016, he finished 6th.