Windy again Sunday with increasing rain chances overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Windy and warm again Sunday

High fire danger remains

Rain and possible thunder Sunday night into Monday

Tonight clouds will clear out as we stay fairly mild only dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Sunday morning. Winds stay fiesty at 10-20 mph from the south.

Sunday will be very similar to today will although we may see a lot more sunshine compared to Saturday with highs approaching 70° if not exceeding it and a gusty south wind sustained at 20-25 mph. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged as a Fire Weather Warning will likely be issued for the entire viewing area Sunday.

Clouds gradually increase Sunday afternoon/evening and winds will remain high. Showers begin to move in late Sunday evening, and a steady rain is likely Sunday night into Monday with periods of heavy rainfall and possible rumbles of thunder throughout the early morning hours Monday.

Scattered showers continue through the lunch hour Monday before moving out during the afternoon from west to east. Because of the rain, temperatures for Monday will be slightly cooler compared to the weekend as we only make it up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet with temperatures still running about 10° above average but more rain may impact the area from time to time Wednesday through Friday. Overall, not the best Spring Break forecast, but at least the temperatures will be pleasant!

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed tonight. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until 8pm for the rest of March!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





