What We’re Tracking

Warm & windy Thursday

Showers and storms possible Friday

Cooler Saturday

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 PM to 7 PM.

We held on to mostly clear skies through the night with winds light out of the East. This held temperatures to more mild numbers as many are starting off in the low to mid 40s.

Things will turn quite windy later this afternoon and for Friday with wind gusts around 40-50 mph possible out of the south. That will allow our temperatures to surge into the middle 70s for the end of the week. This will also lead to elevated fire concerns with relative humidity values at roughly 30 – 40%.

A strong cold front will be making it’s way through by late Friday, and could spark off some thunderstorms ahead of it Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night.

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly over the weekend, though, with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s. And with more sunshine on the way and a returning southwesterly wind, we’ll warm into the mid 70s already by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez