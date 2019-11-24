Winfield teacher given Kansas teacher of the year award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas teacher is being recognized for going above and beyond.

Tabatha Rosproy, a preschool teacher at Winfield Early Learning Center, was named the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year on Saturday during a ceremony in Wichita.

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson made the announcement at the award ceremony.

“She is a great example of the quality teachers we have in Kansas and is very deserving of this honor ,” Watson said. “Tabatha knows how important social-emotional learning is and prioritizes it in her classroom. She also is active on her building leadership team and works collaboratively with her peers.”

Rosproy was named the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year from a field of finalists including Stefanie Lane from Garfield Elementary School, Shawn Hornung from Wamego High School and Lara McDonald from Washburn Rural Middle School.

Rosproy works in an intergenerational classroom at a Winfield retirement village and nursing home. The program serves at-risk, special education and typically developing students.

As part of the award Rosproy was given $4,000, a scholarship for continued education, and the use of a rental car for the year. She is also now a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.